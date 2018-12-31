Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Looks to be out of rotation
Brunson has been a DNP-CD in each of the Mavs' last three games.
Brunson had been a key piece in the Mavs' rotation for most of December with Dennis Smith, Jr. battling a wrist injury, but he was a surprising healthy scratch Wednesday against New Orleans -- a game in which Smith did not play -- and has not played in either of the Mavs' subsequent two contests. Smith, meanwhile, returned for Friday's game in New Orleans and played 30 minutes before following up with 27 minutes in Sunday's game against Oklahoma City. The situation is something to keep an eye on, though Brunson was a relatively low-end fantasy option when in the rotation. Over a 10-game span from Dec. 5 through Dec. 23, Brunson averaged 10.8 points, 2.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.4 minutes per game, while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from three.
