The Mavericks fear Brunson has a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Brunson has missed the past three games due to the shoulder injury, and he's expected to remain sidelined for the rest of Dallas' road trip -- which spans three more games and ends Monday in Chicago -- and potentially beyond then. While he's apparently planning on returning at some point before the end of the season, postseason surgery remains a possibility for the 23-year-old guard.