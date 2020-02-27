Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: May have torn labrum
The Mavericks fear Brunson has a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Brunson has missed the past three games due to the shoulder injury, and he's expected to remain sidelined for the rest of Dallas' road trip -- which spans three more games and ends Monday in Chicago -- and potentially beyond then. While he's apparently planning on returning at some point before the end of the season, postseason surgery remains a possibility for the 23-year-old guard.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...