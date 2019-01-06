Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Nears triple-double in 26 minutes
Brunson contributed 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 loss to the 76ers.
Brunson stepped up with J.J. Barea (ankle) and Devin Harris (back) sidelined, finishing with his first career double-double while amassing career highs in rebounding and assists. Brunson had combined to earn just 24 minutes over the last three tilts, and was a healthy scratch in the three games prior to that. Coach Rick Carlisle will likely continue to bring the rookie along slowly, but Brunson seems to be making a strong case that he deserves a more consistent role.
