Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Off injury report
Brunson (rest) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Brunson got Friday's loss to Memphis off for rest, but there's a strong chance he'll be back in the starting lineup Sunday. He's scored in just single-digits just twice since March.
