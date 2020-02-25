Coach Rick Carlisle said Brunson (shoulder), who is out for Monday's game against Minnesota, will not play during the Mavericks' upcoming four-game road trip, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brunson injured his shoulder during Saturday's loss to the Hawks, and it turns out he'll miss at least the next five games as a result. In his absence, Seth Curry, Delon Wright and Tim Hardaway are all candidates to see increased run.