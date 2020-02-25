Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Out another five games
Coach Rick Carlisle said Brunson (shoulder), who is out for Monday's game against Minnesota, will not play during the Mavericks' upcoming four-game road trip, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Brunson injured his shoulder during Saturday's loss to the Hawks, and it turns out he'll miss at least the next five games as a result. In his absence, Seth Curry, Delon Wright and Tim Hardaway are all candidates to see increased run.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...