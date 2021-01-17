Brunson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Brunson will miss his fourth game in a row as he remains in the league's health and safety protocols. Trey Burke and Tyrell Terry will have a chance at larger roles with Brunson still out.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Questionable Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Facing week-long quarantine, at least•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Explodes for 31 points•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 16 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Deems self healthy•