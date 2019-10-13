Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Out vs. Thunder
Brunson (hamstring) will not play in Monday's game against the Thunder, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Brunson is still working his way back from a sore hamstring, so the Mavs will take it easy and keep him on the sideline Monday. His next chance to play will arrive Thursday in Los Angeles.
