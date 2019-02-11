Brunson scored five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and chipped in seven assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes Sunday in the Mavericks' 102-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Since their flurry of trades earlier this month, the Mavericks have seemingly committed to a two-rookie starting backcourt of Luka Doncic and Brunson. The former remains the team's clear top playmaker, though Brunson has at least been a positive source of assists with 5.0 per game while starting the past five contests. Beyond offering some appeal as a streamer for that category, however, Brunson's overall statistical profile doesn't lend itself to much fantasy value.