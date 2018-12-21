Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Pedestrian production as starter
Brunson pitched in seven points (2-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in the Mavericks' 125-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Brunson continues to draw starts in place of Dennis Smith, Jr. (wrist), but he's been unable to reach double digits in the scoring column in the last pair of contests. However, he did accomplish the feat in five of the prior six games, even as his shooting has been spotty at times. Brunson hasn't done much facilitating at the point guard spot, however, dishing out no more than four assists in any of the last seven contests. Smith is reportedly still set to miss several games according to recent comments from coach Rick Carlisle, so Brunson should continue to hold value across all formats and as a cost-effective DFS option for the time being.
