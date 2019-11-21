Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Perfect off bench
Brunson scored 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 142-94 rout of the Warriors.
The Mavs' second unit got some extra run in the blowout, and Brunson seized the opportunity to put together a very impressive performance that includes a season scoring high. The second-year guard doesn't see consistent enough minutes to be a fantasy asset in most formats, but he's starting to show that he can produce when given the chance.
