Brunson totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 FT, 2-4 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Timberwolves.

Brunson has been a reliable contributor off the bench for the Mavericks over the last nine games, averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 assists on 56.8 percent shooting from the field and 51.7 percent from three during that stretch. While Brunson has been hot, it's worth mentioning that JJ Redick's health could affect Brunson's playing time in the playoffs.