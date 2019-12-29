Brunson tallied two points, two assists and one rebound in 12 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 victory over Golden State.

Brunson played just 12 minutes Saturday as his fall from grace continues. The return of Luka Doncic basically sealed the deal for Brunson who had been a must-roster player over the past two weeks. As long as Doncic is healthy, Brunson can be dropped everywhere outside of the deepest of leagues.