Brunson had 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-6 FT) in Monday's preseason game against the Sixers.

The second-round pick has seen limited action through the Mavs' first three games as he fights for a spot at the back end of the rotation. Brunson has played only 19 minutes over the last two contests, but he's amassed 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in that time.