Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Plays well in Monday's start
Brunson provided 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to Milwaukee.
Brunson drew his first start since Dec. 23 against the Trail Blazers, and he put out a quality game. Though he wasn't especially efficient from the field overall, he went 2-of-3 from distance and committed just one turnover to his five assists. Brunson should continue to see a sizeable role in coach Rick Carlisle's rotation until Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is healthy enough to take the floor. Smith is set to rejoin the Mavericks on Tuesday, but it's not immediately clear if he'll take the floor for that day's game against the Clippers.
