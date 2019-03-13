Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Posts career-high 34 points in loss
Brunson generated 34 points (12-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Spurs.
Brunson finished with career high scoring and minutes totals while producing double-digit points for the fifth straight contest. It was an extraordinarily efficient effort from the rookie point guard, who stepped up with Luka Doncic (knee) struggling in this one. Given that the Mavericks are clearly focused on developing the young talent on the roster, Brunson is a good bet to continue earning at least 30 minutes more often than not.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 10 points Monday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Career-high 24 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Returns to starting five•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Puts up 13 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores team-high 22 points Friday•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...