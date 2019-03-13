Brunson generated 34 points (12-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Spurs.

Brunson finished with career high scoring and minutes totals while producing double-digit points for the fifth straight contest. It was an extraordinarily efficient effort from the rookie point guard, who stepped up with Luka Doncic (knee) struggling in this one. Given that the Mavericks are clearly focused on developing the young talent on the roster, Brunson is a good bet to continue earning at least 30 minutes more often than not.