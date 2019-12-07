Brunson generated 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Timberwolves.

The 23-year-old guard stepped up in the fourth quarter by scoring 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), leading Dallas to their 15th win. The sophomore is averaging just 16 minutes a game, less than the 21.8 from his rookie year, but could be gifted more opportune playing time should he contribute a string of performances similar to this one.