Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Posts season-high 16 points
Brunson generated 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Timberwolves.
The 23-year-old guard stepped up in the fourth quarter by scoring 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), leading Dallas to their 15th win. The sophomore is averaging just 16 minutes a game, less than the 21.8 from his rookie year, but could be gifted more opportune playing time should he contribute a string of performances similar to this one.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Logs 13 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Perfect off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 12 in Monday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: To start vs. Cavs•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Logs eight assists in win•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...