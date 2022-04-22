Brunson closed with 31 points (12-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and five assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 win over Utah.

The performance was even more impressive considering he went to the locker room briefly in the second quarter after a collision with Royce O'Neale, before returning and playing through what was diagnosed as a bruised back. Brunson has led the Mavericks to a 2-1 series lead even without Luka Doncic (calf) in the lineup, averaging 32.0 points, 5.3 boards, 5.0 assists and 2.3 threes through three games against the Jazz.