Brunson provided 41 points (15-25 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Monday's 110-104 victory over the Jazz.

Brunson served up a stellar shooting night and became the fifth player in franchise history to score 40-plus points in a playoff game. The absence of Luka Doncic (calf) provided a bleak forecast for Dallas in this series, but thanks to excellent backcourt performances from Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, the Jazz have been put on notice. If Doncic misses again, the pressure will be back on Brunson to turn in another high number.