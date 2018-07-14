Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Productive in limited playing time Friday
Brunson collected five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across nine minutes during the Mavericks' 96-92 win over the Wizards in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The 33rd overall pick put his modest time on the court to good use, checking off multiple boxes on the stat sheet despite playing single-digit minutes. Brunson finished summer league play with averages of 6.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals, but improving his 23.0 percent success rate from the field will likely be a point of emphasis heading into training camp.
