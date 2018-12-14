Brunson supplied 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes in the Mavericks' 99-89 loss to the Suns on Thursday.

Brunson headed back to the bench with the return of Dennis Smith, Jr. (wrist) to the lineup, but he actually managed better numbers than in his most recent start against the Hawks on Wednesday (five points). The 2018 second-round pick has now posted four double-digit scoring efforts in the last five games overall, with the first three coming during starts in Smith's stead. Brunson's usage moving forward will be something to monitor, as has minutes had been very spotty throughout all of November prior to his recent run with the first unit.