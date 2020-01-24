Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Productive off bench
Brunson contributed 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist during Thursday night's 133-125 victory over Portland.
Brunson was one of six Mavericks with double-digit scoring in what was a dominant offensive showing. Dallas matched its highest scoring half with 78 in the first behind 13 made threes. The Mavericks finished the night with 22 made threes, four of which came from Brunson. He has seen a sizable downturn in playing time through January, but he has now notched at least 13 points in two of his last three contests.
