Brunson delivered 22 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Brunson made five straight starts last month but has mostly been a bench player this season, and he's going through one of his most prolific stretches of the campaign. He has scored at least 10 points in five straight contests for the first time this season, and he has also surpassed the 20-point mark twice during that stretch.