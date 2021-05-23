Brunson compiled 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT). twp assists and a rebound across 21 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 win over the Clippers.

Brunson displayed his skills as a slashing sharpshooter in the Game 1 win, providing a nice boost off the bench in a role he's become increasingly familiar with. Despite his promise, the Villanova product has yet to break through into a full-time role with the Mavericks, and it appears that in the short term, Dallas will attempt to best the Clippers with a bigger lineup.