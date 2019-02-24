Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Puts up 13 points in loss
Brunson tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Saturday's 125-109 loss to the Jazz.
After logging a season-high 22 points on Friday, Brunson returned to Earth has he struggled a bit with his shot and lost some court time due to Trey Burke's hot hand off the bench. While Brunson should continue to hold on to a starting role as Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway assume multiple positions, Trey Burke will give Brunson some stiff competition for time.
