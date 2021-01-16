Brunson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While he has not officially been cleared to return, Brunson's questionable designation is a strong indication that his quarantine is nearing its end. If he does ultimately get the green light to return, Trey Burke would be the most likely candidate to have his minutes affected.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Facing week-long quarantine, at least•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Explodes for 31 points•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 16 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Deems self healthy•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: 'Doing pretty much everything'•