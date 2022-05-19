Brunson chipped in 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-87 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Brunson finished as the third-leading scorer for the Mavericks in the contest, but he missed all five of his attempts from deep and finished with his lowest point total in six games. Dallas struggled collectively on offense in the contest, shooting just 36 percent from the field as a team and going 11-for-48 from beyond the arc. Brunson's contributions will be key if Dallas hopes to pull off a series upset and move on to the NBA Finals.