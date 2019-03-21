Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Remains sharp in loss
Brunson delivered 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
The rookie continues to turn in highly efficient offensive performances, as Wednesday's 60.0 percent success rate marked the fourth time in the last five games in which he'd drained at least half his attempts. Brunson has now taken double-digit shot attempts in eight consecutive contests as well, and both his starting role and usage appear locked in for what remains of the campaign.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Efficient performance in home win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Stellar play continues Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Posts career-high 34 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 10 points Monday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Career-high 24 points in win•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.