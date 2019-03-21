Brunson delivered 16 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

The rookie continues to turn in highly efficient offensive performances, as Wednesday's 60.0 percent success rate marked the fourth time in the last five games in which he'd drained at least half his attempts. Brunson has now taken double-digit shot attempts in eight consecutive contests as well, and both his starting role and usage appear locked in for what remains of the campaign.