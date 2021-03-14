Brunson will come off the bench Saturday against the Nuggets.

The 24-year-old received a spot start Thursday and put up 26 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes, but he'll shift back to the bench with Luka Doncic (ankle) rejoining the lineup. Brunson still figures to see plenty of action as a reserve for the Mavericks.