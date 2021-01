Brunson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Jazz, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 24-year-old started the past five games for the Mavericks but will move back to the bench with Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the COVID-19 protocols. Brunson is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds over 16.4 minutes in his seven appearances off the bench this season.