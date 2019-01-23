Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Returns to bench
Brunson will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.
With Dennis Smith set to return from a six-game absence Tuesday, Brunson will return to a reserve role. Brunson is averaging 5.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 13.8 minutes as a reserve this season (29 games).
