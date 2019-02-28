Brunson will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Brunson will return to the starting lineup after a one-game stint off the bench. Through 52 games, including 18 starts this season, the rookie guard's averaging 7.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 18.5 minutes.

