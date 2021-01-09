Brunson was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic due to health and safety protocols.
Brunson played 19 minutes off the bench in each of the last two contests, but he'll be unavailable for Saturday's matchup. With Brunson unavailable, Tyrell Terry could see increased run for the Mavericks.
