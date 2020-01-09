Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scoreless in 14 minutes
Brunson finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Nuggets.
Brunson was a hot pickup while Luka Doncic was sidelined for a week in the second half of December. However, since Doncic returned to the rotation Brunson has returned to his previous status as waiver wire fodder. Apart from nights when Doncic doesn't play, Brunson offers very little for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Enters starting five•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Plays just 12 minutes in win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Another double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Hands out career-high 11 dimes•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...