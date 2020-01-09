Brunson finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one rebound in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Brunson was a hot pickup while Luka Doncic was sidelined for a week in the second half of December. However, since Doncic returned to the rotation Brunson has returned to his previous status as waiver wire fodder. Apart from nights when Doncic doesn't play, Brunson offers very little for fantasy purposes.