Brunson had 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Friday's loss against the Pacers.

Brunson had come off the bench in the past six games, but he returned to the starting lineup due to the absence of Luka Doncic (back). Brunson has now scored in double digits in two straight contests and seems to be trending in the right direction after a few below-par outings earlier this month, but his upside will be ultimately determined by Doncic's injury -- Brunson doesn't score enough and is not consistent enough to be a reliable fantasy contributor if he's not in the starting five on a regular basis.