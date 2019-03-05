Brunson totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Monday's 127-88 loss to the Nets.

Brunson started again Monday despite his two-point dud his last time out, and he played much better, hitting 80 percent of his shots in the contest. His playing time took a dip Monday night as well, and it will be important to monitor his minutes moving forward, with Trey Burke on the bench.