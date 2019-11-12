Brunson totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Celtics.

Brunson has now reached double figures in consecutive contests, and he snapped a three-game streak in which he saw less than 20 minutes in each tilt. Overall Brunson has likely been too inconsistent and had too many bad nights to trust him outside of deeper leagues, with two three-point outings, a four-point flop and a scoreless showing all in the last eight games.