Brunson tallied 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes in a 115-105 victory over Detroit on Thursday.

Brunson got the start with Luka Doncic (elbow) sitting out the contest. Brunson didn't shoot well from the field but contributed enough as a rebounder and distributor to help lead the Mavericks to a win. The third-year guard has had spurts of strong play over the season but came into the contest averaging only 7.8 points on 37.5 percent shooting over his previous four games.