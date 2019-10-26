Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 14 points as starter
Brunson scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3PT) to go along with eight rebounds and two assists during Dallas' 123-116 win over New Orleans this Friday.
Brunson started for the first time this season and looked quite competent on the backcourt, although he took a backseat to Luka Doncic's impressive triple-double. Brunson should remain in the starting lineup ahead of Dallas' upcoming game against Portland on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.