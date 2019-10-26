Brunson scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3PT) to go along with eight rebounds and two assists during Dallas' 123-116 win over New Orleans this Friday.

Brunson started for the first time this season and looked quite competent on the backcourt, although he took a backseat to Luka Doncic's impressive triple-double. Brunson should remain in the starting lineup ahead of Dallas' upcoming game against Portland on Sunday.