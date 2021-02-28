Brunson compiled 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 27 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 win over the Nets.

Brunson continues to provide offensive momentum off the bench, especially when Luka Doncic steps out to recoup during the game. The Villanova product is unlikely to garner a starting role unless COVID-19 protocols or injury compromises the current rotation.