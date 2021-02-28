Brunson compiled 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 27 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 win over the Nets.
Brunson continues to provide offensive momentum off the bench, especially when Luka Doncic steps out to recoup during the game. The Villanova product is unlikely to garner a starting role unless COVID-19 protocols or injury compromises the current rotation.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Provides offensive spark off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Well-rounded effort Friday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Gets hot late•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Efficient in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Strong line off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Effective off bench Friday•