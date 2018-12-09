Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win
Brunson contributed 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 win over the Rockets.
Brunson started with Dennis Smith (wrist) sidelined for a second straight game, and the rookie point guard provided an extremely efficient stat line, complete with a career high scoring total. Brunson has reached double figures in scoring in consecutive contests, this after posting 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go with a career-high seven dimes, plus two boards, and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans. It's possible Smith will return to the active lineup for Monday's matchup with the Magic, but if not Brunson could be in line to draw his third career start.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Back to bench Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: To make first NBA start•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores six points in Monday's win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Plays nine minutes off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Productive in limited playing time Friday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...