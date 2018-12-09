Brunson contributed 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 win over the Rockets.

Brunson started with Dennis Smith (wrist) sidelined for a second straight game, and the rookie point guard provided an extremely efficient stat line, complete with a career high scoring total. Brunson has reached double figures in scoring in consecutive contests, this after posting 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go with a career-high seven dimes, plus two boards, and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans. It's possible Smith will return to the active lineup for Monday's matchup with the Magic, but if not Brunson could be in line to draw his third career start.