Brunson registered 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal over 31 minutes during Monday's loss to the 76ers.

With Kristaps Porzingis resting, Brunson made the most of his opportunity in the starting lineup finishing second in scoring behind Luka Doncic. His six boards were also good for second on the team. Brunson had been struggling, going a combined 5-for-23 over his last two games prior to Monday though he continues to struggle from distance.