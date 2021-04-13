Brunson registered 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal over 31 minutes during Monday's loss to the 76ers.
With Kristaps Porzingis resting, Brunson made the most of his opportunity in the starting lineup finishing second in scoring behind Luka Doncic. His six boards were also good for second on the team. Brunson had been struggling, going a combined 5-for-23 over his last two games prior to Monday though he continues to struggle from distance.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Enters starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Cooling off from field•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Continues to produce•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Efficient night off bench in win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 24 points Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 10 in spot start•