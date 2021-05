Brunson tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in a win over Brooklyn on Thursday.

Brunson led all reserves in scoring in the contest, finishing in double digits for the third straight game. Over that span, he has averaged 17.0 points and 2.3 assists over 23 minutes per contest. Brunson's 52.2 percent field-goal rate overall this season is a career high.