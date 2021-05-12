Brunson posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Brunson saw the most minutes off the bench (25) for the Mavericks during the blowout loss. He's played well lately, scoring double-digit points in five of the past six games.