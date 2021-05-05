Brunson accumulated 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and one rebound in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 win over the Heat.
The 24-year-old continues to excel in limited minutes, scoring double digits in four out of his last five games. Brunson is averaging 18.0 points on 63.0 percent from the field in just 21.9 minutes over his past two games. Deep-league fantasy managers in desperate need of points could do worse than the third-year guard out of Villanova.
