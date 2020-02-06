Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 20 in loss
Brunson notched 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-107 loss against the Grizzlies.
Brunson has started in Dallas' last three games, and he has reached the 20-point plateau in two of those outings. He has shot 41.7 percent from three-point range in those three contests. Considering how depleted the Mavericks' backcourt is, Brunson should remain a starter while logging heavy minutes, at least on a short-term basis.
