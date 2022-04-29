Brunson recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 win over the Jazz.

Brunson tied with Luka Doncic for team-high scoring honors in the victory, and he ended up scoring at least 23 points in each of the six games during the series. The shooting guard came up big when Doncic sat out with an injury early in the series and continued to play well upon the star point guard's return. Brunson finished the first-round battle with per-game averages of 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.