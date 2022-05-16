Brunson contributed 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 123-90 victory over the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Brunson, Luka Doncic (35 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (30) accounted for 89 of Dallas' 123 points on a night when the Mavs shot 56.8 percent from the field and held Phoenix to just 37.9 percent. Brunson drilled a pair of three-pointers and 9-of-15 from two-point range, notching his third 20-point effort of the series. Dallas will now move on to face the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, which begin Wednesday night in San Francisco.