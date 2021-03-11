Brunson totaled just eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 victory over San Antonio.

Brunson has been a sneaky addition to 12-team rosters over the past month but failed to continue his recent production. That said, it is only one game, and based on what we have seen lately, he is worth holding if you picked him up. If he is floating around on your waiver wire, you could do worse if you need assists with a smattering of across-the-board production.