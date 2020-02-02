Brunson notched 27 points (12-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and four rebounds during Saturday's 123-100 win over the Hawks.

Brunson took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence and Tim Hardaway's struggles to deliver his best scoring output of the season in what was also his first start since Dec. 31. Brunson has scored in double digits in four of his last eight outings, and he should continue in the starting lineup as long as Doncic remains sidelined with an ankle injury. He has logged at least 20 minutes in each of his last three games as well, which is also an encouraging sign moving forward.