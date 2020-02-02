Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores season-high 27 points
Brunson notched 27 points (12-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and four rebounds during Saturday's 123-100 win over the Hawks.
Brunson took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence and Tim Hardaway's struggles to deliver his best scoring output of the season in what was also his first start since Dec. 31. Brunson has scored in double digits in four of his last eight outings, and he should continue in the starting lineup as long as Doncic remains sidelined with an ankle injury. He has logged at least 20 minutes in each of his last three games as well, which is also an encouraging sign moving forward.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Productive off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scoreless in 14 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Enters starting five•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Plays just 12 minutes in win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.