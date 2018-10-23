Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores six points in Monday's win
Brunson posted six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 15 minutes during Monday's 115-109 win over the Bulls.
Brunson wasn't much of a factor, but he played mistake-free ball, which counts for something in coach Rick Carlisle's book. With Devin Harris (hamstring) sidelined for at least one more game, the rookie should have another decent chance to earn double-digit minutes during Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks.
